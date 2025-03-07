Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.77 and last traded at $83.08. 25,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,582,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

Five Below Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,452,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 1,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

