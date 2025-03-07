Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.83. Approximately 416,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,385,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.25.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 105,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$519,409.80. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

