FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 54,355 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.23.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $627.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.