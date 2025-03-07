Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Standex International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SXI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.65. 9,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International has a one year low of $154.45 and a one year high of $212.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Standex International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

