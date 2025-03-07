General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 174.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,598,000 after buying an additional 3,719,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 505.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 206.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 973,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 26,959.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 552,940 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Down 3.2 %

GE stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average is $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.