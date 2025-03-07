AMG National Trust Bank Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Bradyco Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

