Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 488,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $384.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

In related news, Director Eric Bowen acquired 12,500 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 233,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 339,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 306,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

