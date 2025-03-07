BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.12.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.0 %

BJ stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $71.81 and a 1-year high of $113.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.