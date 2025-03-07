Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Director Acquires $10,342.50 in Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) Director John Alan Young acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $10,342.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,159.05. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Alan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, John Alan Young purchased 3,685 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $37,329.05.

On Friday, February 21st, John Alan Young bought 1,000 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

Lucky Strike Entertainment stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 191,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,012. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -905.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Announces Dividend

Lucky Strike Entertainment ( NYSE:LUCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is -2,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

