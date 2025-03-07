Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.1% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,144,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Stock Down 1.8 %

INTU stock opened at $606.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $602.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total value of $5,063,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,304,518.24. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,811 shares of company stock valued at $142,391,012. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

