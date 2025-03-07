Welch & Forbes LLC Has $39.49 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $69.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

