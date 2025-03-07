UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 110.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 822.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $487.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $448.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

