Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Boosted by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 232.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,681 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

