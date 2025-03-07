BBR Partners LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

