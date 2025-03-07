Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Drops By 14.4%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.61. The stock had a trading volume of 282,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $127.45 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.24.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

