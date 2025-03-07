Promus Capital LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

