Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 7th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are equity shares in companies that specialize in products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and sensitive information from cyber threats and attacks. These companies typically offer solutions such as firewalls, encryption, threat intelligence, and risk management services, making them a vital part of the digital infrastructure safeguarding efforts for both businesses and governments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $171.35. 9,719,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,184,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average is $176.35.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded down $24.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.91. 3,155,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.50 and a 200-day moving average of $338.08.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE DELL traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $88.98. 3,730,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,453. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.76. 1,571,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.71. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $98.72. 1,653,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,584. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57.

