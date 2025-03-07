Top Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – March 7th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially sound companies that have a history of reliable earnings and steady dividend payments. Often seen as leaders in their respective industries, these stocks tend to offer stability and consistent growth potential, making them a preferred choice for conservative, long-term investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.11. 164,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,910. Karman has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,483. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,928. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $222.88.

