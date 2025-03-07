Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 261 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.