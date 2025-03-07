Callan Family Office LLC Buys 42,253 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 738.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $70.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,646 shares of company stock worth $16,515,469. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

