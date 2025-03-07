SIG (LON:SHI) Announces Earnings Results

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (19.70) (($0.25)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SIG had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

SIG Stock Performance

LON:SHI traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 13.02 ($0.17). The company had a trading volume of 2,485,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.61. The firm has a market cap of £155.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About SIG

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

