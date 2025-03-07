Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,742 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

