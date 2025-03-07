KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Announces Earnings Results

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 47,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,702. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

