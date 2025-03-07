Srikant M. Datar Sells 730 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $262.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after acquiring an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $7,678,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

