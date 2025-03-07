Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 26,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 27,396 shares.The stock last traded at $56.58 and had previously closed at $57.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840.28. The trade was a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

