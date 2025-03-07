Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.70. 696,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,136,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

