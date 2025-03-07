Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 860 shares.The stock last traded at $89.88 and had previously closed at $95.77.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

