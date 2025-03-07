Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.18. 362,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,216,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 339,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

