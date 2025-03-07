Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 22,937 shares.The stock last traded at $62.78 and had previously closed at $63.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $649.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

