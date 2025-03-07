Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 239,612 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 93,641 shares.The stock last traded at $37.04 and had previously closed at $37.52.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.