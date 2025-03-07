Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

DKL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $40.65. 17,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,483. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 155.77% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.105 per share. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 147.83%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 162,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,569.15. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 178,324 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 969,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,991,000 after buying an additional 288,033 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

