Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $85,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $154.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.