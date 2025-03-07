Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.
Hurco Companies Stock Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ HURC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 7,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,097. The company has a market cap of $115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.
Insider Activity at Hurco Companies
In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $76,794.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 775,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,664.84. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
