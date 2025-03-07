iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 191,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $377.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

