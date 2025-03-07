Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

