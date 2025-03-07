Destination Wealth Management Has $73.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,113,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $575.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $599.43 and a 200 day moving average of $588.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

