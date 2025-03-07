Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $260.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $268.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

