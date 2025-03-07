Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 1,623 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

