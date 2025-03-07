Novus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,645 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Novus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $575.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $572.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $599.43 and its 200-day moving average is $588.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

