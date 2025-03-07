EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 5.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $865.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,022.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

