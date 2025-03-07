Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 167.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $387.86 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $376.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.99.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

