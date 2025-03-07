Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Issues Earnings Results

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Murray Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 92.34%.
Murray Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
MUT traded down GBX 2.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 838.96 ($10.81). 251,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 840.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 838.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.80. Murray Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 795 ($10.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 908 ($11.70).
Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.
About Murray Income Trust
An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.
