Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Issues Earnings Results

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Murray Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 92.34%.

Murray Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MUT traded down GBX 2.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 838.96 ($10.81). 251,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 840.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 838.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.80. Murray Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 795 ($10.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 908 ($11.70).

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust

About Murray Income Trust

In related news, insider Peter Tait purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £1,800 ($2,319.59). Also, insider Andrew Page bought 2,500 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £21,325 ($27,480.67). Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

