Capita (LON:CPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Capita had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

Shares of LON CPI traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 13.66 ($0.18). 5,128,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,686. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.40 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.68. The firm has a market cap of £230.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

