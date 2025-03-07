Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

