MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $19.75. MINISO Group shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 86,091 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNSO. HSBC started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

