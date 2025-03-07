Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.11. Valneva shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 860 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Valneva Trading Up 1.9 %
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
