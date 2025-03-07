Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.11. Valneva shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 860 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Valneva Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Valneva

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $568.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

