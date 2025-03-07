Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $31.36. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 51,713 shares trading hands.
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
