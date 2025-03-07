Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $31.36. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 51,713 shares trading hands.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

