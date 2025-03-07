Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 244.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,271,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,613,000 after buying an additional 495,898 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 541,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 331,536 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 678,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,358,000 after acquiring an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,114 shares of company stock worth $33,323,682 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.