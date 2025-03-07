Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIDE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.6368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

