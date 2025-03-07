Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

